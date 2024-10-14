The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) ended Monday’s trading session higher by 14.34 points (0.32%) at 4,455.02 points.

A total of 110.50 million shares were exchanged during the session at AED 230.07 million.

Emaar Properties generated the highest turnover with AED 39.10 million, while Drake and Scull International (DSI) dominated the trading volume with 19.96 million shares.

Takaful Emarat Insurance topped the risers with 5.63%, whereas National International Holding (NIH) led the fallers with 10%.

Likewise, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) grew by 0.455% to 9,303.01 points.

The turnover stood at AED 1.22 billion through the exchange of 317.59 million shares, while the market cap value hit AED 2.89 trillion.

International Holding Company posted the highest turnover of AED 218.42 million, while Fertiglobe was the most active stock with 63.74 million shares.

Umm Al Qaiwain General Investment Company advanced the gainers with 11.43%, whereas Commercial Bank International PSC (CBI) headed the decliners with 10%.

