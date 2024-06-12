ABU DHABI - The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) announced today that financial markets will be closed for Eid Al-Adha from Saturday, 15th June, to Tuesday, 18th June.

In a statement, the authority added that trading will resume on Wednesday, 19th June. The statement noted that the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange will decide when the holiday starts and ends based on operational requirements and public interest.

This decision follows Circular No. 06 of 2024 issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources regarding the holiday for Arafat Day and Eid Al-Adha for the year 1445 AH.

The announcement was made after consultation and coordination with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market.