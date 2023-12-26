ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) today saw two large direct deals executed on the stocks of Eshraq Investments and National Bank of Fujairah (NBF).

The two large direct deals were executed on 102.3 million shares worth AED104.3 million.

According to ADX data, the first trade was executed on NBF on 15.2 million shares worth AED68.7 million at a price of AED4.5 per share.

The second trade was executed on Eshraq Investments on 87.07 million shares worth AED35.6 million at a price of AED0.409 per share.

Large direct deals are trades that are executed outside the order book and do not affect the closing price of the relevant company's stock or the price index. They also do not affect the highest and lowest prices that were executed during the session and during the last 52 weeks.