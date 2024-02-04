The activity indicators of listed companies for 2023 show a 6.4% increase in total revenues compared to 2022, reaching TND 24.4 billion, compared to TND 22.9 billion the previous year, announced the Tunis Stock Exchange .

69% of companies, who have disclosed their indicators, or 50 out of 72, have increased their cumulative revenue compared to the previous year.

The 20 companies that make up the Tunindex20 accounted for TND 15.6 billion (or 64% of total turnover), an increase of 6.9% on the previous year.

The Tunis Stock Exchange announced that the cumulative net banking income (NBI) of the 12 listed banks increased by 8.3% to TND 6,711 million in 2023.

Similarly, the cumulative net leasing income of the 7 listed leasing companies went up by 6.4% in 2023 compared to 2022, reaching TND 527 million.

Regarding the activity of the 6 insurance companies, the total amount of issued premiums reached TND 1,386 million, up 6.1%.

The financial sector, comprising 28 listed companies, achieved a total revenue of TND 8,655 million, compared to TND 8,023 million in 2022, posting an increase of 7.9%.

In the consumer goods sector, the total revenue of the three major groups active in agribusiness (Poulina Group Holding, Délice Holding and SFBT) increased by 6.03% to TND 6,263 million.

In the consumer services sector, which comprises 12 listed companies (including MIP and UADH), the combined turnover of the two listed retail brands grew slightly by 8% to TND 1,796 million compared to TND 1,663 million.

Conversely, the turnover of the four car dealerships (excluding UADH) increased by 14.3% to TND 1,227 million at December 31, 2023.

Overall, six of the nine sectors present on the market increased their turnover. The health sector recorded the highest growth of 36.3%, followed by the consumer services sector with an increase of 9.1%.

On the other hand, the basic materials sector declined by 23.7%.

Positive performance was spread across eight sub-sectors. The best performer was Travel & Leisure with a gain of 16.4%, followed by Distribution with 9.1%, Banks with 8.3% and Financial Services with 7.2%.

The worst performing subsectors were Chemicals and Basic Resources with -31.3% and -18.1%,respectively.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).