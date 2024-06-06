After two consecutive bearish sessions, the stock market reversed course on Wednesday, posting a 0.62% gain to close at 9,509.26 points.

Trading activity was relatively robust, reaching TND 7.5 million, according to broker Tunisie Valeurs.

Lilas emerged as the most traded stock, capturing 34% of the total market volume. ESSOUKNA led the session's performance chart, with the real estate developer's stock appreciating by 4.4% to TND 1.410, albeit with minimal trading volume.

SITS was among the session's top gainers. The real estate developer's stock drew TND 370,000 in trading flow, advancing by 3.3% to TND 1.9.

On the flip side, STA ended as the worst performer on the Tunindex. In a modest trading flow of TND 8,000, the automotive dealer's stock fell by 5.9% to TND 19.190.

Ciments de Bizerte continued to disappoint with its market performance. The cement manufacturer's stock shed 4.4% to TND 0.660, with paltry trading volume amounting to TND 1,000 for the session.

Lilas stood out as the session's most dynamic stock. The hygienic products specialist fuelled the market with capital inflows of TND 2.5 million, closing in positive territory with a 0.6% rise to TND 8.250.

