UAE - The carbon credits trading pilot by Dubai Financial Market (DFM) has gone live, debuting at COP28, which will allow institutional investors to buy and sell till December 11 with the offsetting period ending on January 10, 2024.

The inaugural pilot will see the active participation of more than 24 esteemed UAE companies and project developers, including Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), DP World, Dubai Municipality, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Emirates NBD, Majid Al Futtaim, Shuaa Capital, Al Ansari Financial Services, Emaar, Salik, SEE Holding, FIVE Holdings, Gulf Cryo and Tabreed among others.

DFM has worked closely with Dubai Future Foundation as a partner for the pilot. The transactions will be executed through 6 DFM brokers, namely Al Ramz Capital, Arqaam Securities, BHM Capital, EFG Hermes Emirates NBD Securities and FAB Securities. Clearing and settlement processes will be handled in USD by Dubai Clear and the Dubai Central Securities Depository (Dubai CSD), with global daily price reference provided by leading pricing agencies such as OPIS, a Dow Jones company.

The carbon credits traded on DFM will be supplied by Dewa, First Abu Dhabi Bank and MyCarbon, coming from internationally certified carbon projects around the world. All projects have been verified by widely recognised standard setters such as VERRA or the UN’s Clean Development Mechanism (CDM).

