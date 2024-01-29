RIYADH — The total market value of the main Saudi stock market (All Tadawul Share Index -TASI) is amounted to SR11 trillion, representing the shares of 231 listed companies and funds currently trading. Meanwhile, the market value of free float shares amounted to about SR2.76 trillion, equivalent to 25.02 percent of the total company shares, according to a monitoring by Okaz/Saudi Gazette.



The total number of shares of companies listed on the main stock market amounted to 336.56 billion shares, of which free shares were about 81.32 billion, where the percentage of free shares is equivalent to about 24.16 percent of the total listed shares.



Free shares are shares whose owners are not known, as non-free shares include government agencies that own five percent or more in a listed company, while restricted shares are shares that are not allowed to be traded during a period of time.



The stock market had stipulated that the maximum weight of any company in the TASI index be 15percent of the total weight of the index, to limit the dominance of major stocks over it. The TASI stock market index is concerned with measuring the value of free float shares of companies only, and does not measure the total weight for the company.



Saudi Aramco came at the top of the TASI index with a value of 27.13 percent and it was followed by Al-Rajhi with a value of 12.54 percent and then the Saudi National Bank with a value of 5.84 percent.

