Bahrain Telecommunications Company (Batelco) today (June 18) changed its ticker symbol from Batelco to Beyon during a special ceremony held at Bahrain Bourse.

The largest communications and information technology company in the kingdom, Beyon is the parent company for Batelco, the Beyon digital companies and Batelco’s international operations.

According to Beyon, this change is in line with its launch in December last year. The Beyon group of companies oversees a wide range of local and international businesses which includes Batelco, the four Beyon Digital companies, Beyon Money, Beyon Solutions, Beyon Cyber and Beyon Connect, and a number of overseas investments.

The change of ticker symbol aligns the information displayed at the Bahrain Bourse with the new Beyon identity, it stated.

Announcing the change in the ticker symbol, Beyon Chairman Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa said: "As Beyon has established a strong presence in the market, the Batelco ticker is no longer reflective of our identity, so we are delighted to announce our ticker symbol change to Beyon marking another key milestone in our journey."

"We extend our appreciation to the Bahrain Bourse for the invaluable support provided in implementing this change," he stated at the special ceremony held in the presence of Abdulkarim Bucheery, the Chairman of Bahrain Bourse and other officials.

Shaikh Abdulla pointed out that the change of ticker symbol will have no impact on the company's legal structure or the value of shares.

Shareholders will continue to own the same number of shares, and their rights as a shareholder will remain unchanged, he stated.

"We are committed to developing the Beyon companies and taking their portfolio of products into new regional and international markets, in line with our commitment to grow value for our shareholders," he added.

