Asian shares subdued, yen and yuan hover near 8-month troughs

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat

US Stocks: Nasdaq edges up, S&P 500, Dow decline slightly; more Fed rate hikes in focus

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 74.08 points, or 0.22%, to 33,852.66

Dollar near 7-1/2-month high versus yen as central bankers reaffirm policy divergence

The dollar's surge of as much as 11.55% since late March

Oil prices ease on fears of more rate hikes denting fuel demand

Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.4%, to $73.76 a barrel

Gold hovers near mid-March low on dollar strength, hawkish Fed

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,903.19 per ounce

Binance's European banking partner to withdraw support - CoinDesk

The crypto exchange will be changing the provider for euro deposits and withdrawals through the Single Euro Payments Area

