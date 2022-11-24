Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares higher on signs of U.S. Fed slowdown, China stimulus

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8% in early trade

US Stocks: Wall Street rises as Fed signals slowdown in rate hikes

Growth stocks bounce as Treasury yields drop

Dollar slips as risk sentiment improves after Fed minutes

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was down 0.066% at 105.830

Oil falls as supply-disruption fears ease amid Russian price cap talks

G7 price cap on Russian oil could be above current trading

Gold firms above $1,750/oz as Fed signals slower rate hikes

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,754.08 per ounce

Coinbase bonds dragged lower as crypto market slumps

The crypto exchange's note due 2031 was trading at 51 cents on the dollar on Tuesday

