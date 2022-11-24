PHOTO
Asian shares higher on signs of U.S. Fed slowdown, China stimulus
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8% in early trade
US Stocks: Wall Street rises as Fed signals slowdown in rate hikes
Growth stocks bounce as Treasury yields drop
Dollar slips as risk sentiment improves after Fed minutes
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was down 0.066% at 105.830
Oil falls as supply-disruption fears ease amid Russian price cap talks
G7 price cap on Russian oil could be above current trading
Gold firms above $1,750/oz as Fed signals slower rate hikes
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,754.08 per ounce
Coinbase bonds dragged lower as crypto market slumps
The crypto exchange's note due 2031 was trading at 51 cents on the dollar on Tuesday
