Riyadh – Theeb Rent a Car Company announced a cash dividend of SAR 0.49 per share for the first quarter (Q1) of 2022.

The Saudi listed firm will pay total dividends of SAR 21.07 million, representing 4.90% of the capital, for 43 million eligible shares, according to a recent bourse filing.

The eligibility and distribution dates will be 21 June and 6 July, respectively.

In 2021, Theeb Rent a Car logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 125.72 million, an annual leap of 98.78% from SAR 63.24 million.

