Tesla topped a list of the most shorted large-cap U.S. stocks for a third month consecutively in August, securities lending firm Hazeltree said in a report published on Tuesday.

Tesla stock rallied over 5% on Monday after a Morgan Stanley note suggested the automaker's Dojo supercomputer could bolster Tesla's market value.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Nell Mackenzie; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)