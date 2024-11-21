Wall Street stocks were mixed at the end of a choppy session Wednesday as investors awaited Nvidia earnings and sold off Target after weak results.

One day after Walmart impressed investors with a bullish report ahead of the holiday shopping season, Target lost more than one-fifth of its market value as the retailer projected flat comparable sales in the coming quarter.

Target "encountered some unique challenges and cost pressures," acknowledged CEO Brian Cornell, adding that he remained "confident in the underlying strength and fundamentals of our business."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.3 percent at 43,408.47.

The broad-based S&P 500 was unchanged at 5,917.11, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.1 percent to 18,966.14.

Investors have been monitoring the brittle state of the Russia-Ukraine conflict after Moscow loosened its rules on using nuclear arms following Ukraine firing long-range US missiles at its territory for the first time.

US investors have also been fixated on earnings from artificial intelligence star Nvidia due late Wednesday.

Shares of Nvidia dropped 0.8 percent during the session and another 2.9 percent after the company reported $19 billion in profits, easily topping estimates.

Elsewhere, Comcast rose 1.6 percent after announcing plans to pool together cable network channels including CNBC and MSNBC in a spin-off, further denting the conventional cable news business.

Ford fell 2.9 percent as it announced it was cutting 4,000 jobs in Europe, mostly in Germany and Britain. Executives also signaled they expect the incoming Trump administration to shift course on energy and climate policy, likely slowing the ramp-up of electric vehicle production.

jmb/bjt