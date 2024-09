Arab Finance: TAQA Arabia has seen a block-trading transaction valued at EGP 3.35 billion on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), as per a disclosure.

The transaction was executed on 239.120 million shares to settle debts.

Established in 2006, TAQA Arabia is the largest private sector company in the field of energy distribution in Egypt.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).