Riyadh – The Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) will suspend trading activities on Thursday, 22 September 2022, in celebration of the Saudi National Day Holiday.

Meanwhile, the trading operations will resume on Sunday, 25 September, according to a bourse filing.

It is worth mentioning that the Saudi National Day marks 23 September every year, after King Abdulaziz announced the unification of the country as a Kingdom in 1932.

This year, the National Day falls on a Friday. However, the Saudi government announced Thursday as a public holiday instead.

