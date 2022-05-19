Riyadh – The net profits after Zakat and tax of Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corporation (SPIMACO) surged by 25.34% to SAR 30.66 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022 from SAR 24.46 million in Q1-21.

The revenues inched down by 0.77% to SAR 451.27 million in Q1-22, versus SAR 454.81 million during the same period in the previous year, according to a bourse disclosure.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) rose to SAR 0.28 in Q1-22 from SAR 0.22 in Q1-21.

On a quarterly basis, the revenues in Q1-22 increased by 23.48% from SAR 365.44 million in Q4-21, while SPIMACO turned profitable against net losses of SAR 41.92 million in Q4-21.

Last year, the Saudi company reported net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 18.10 million, down 83.47% from SAR 109.54 million in 2020.

