Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index wrapped up this week’s trading down by 0.88 percent, losing 88.660 points to stand at 9,960 points, under the pressure of various sectors, especially the transport sector which fell by 4.080 percent, and the industrial sector, which fell by 2.18 percent.

In this context, financial market analyst Youssef Bouhlaika told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that there is no justification for the decline witnessed by the QSE during the last period, attributing this to speculative operations carried out by some portfolios, especially Gulf ones, in addition to some local portfolios to make quick profits.

The financial market advisor pointed out that the coming period will see an improvement in the performance of the QSE index, benefiting from the positive indicators recorded by the banking sector, as the banking and financial services sector was the least affected during the current week with a negative performance of 0.46 percent.

In the same context, the figures showed an increase in the consolidated profits of banks listed on the QSE in 2023 by around QR1.98bn, an increase of 8 percent on an almost annual basis.

The financial market advisor pointed out the decline witnessed in the level of liquidity during the current week’s sessions, reaching an average of QR390m, compared to QR450m in the past weeks, pointing out that February is usually when global stock exchanges witness a “break in liquidity,” as he put it.

