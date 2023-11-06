The net profits after Zakat and tax of Saudi Industrial Services Company (SISCO) hit SAR 64.40 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, marking an annual growth of 251.91% from SAR 18.30 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) jumped to SAR 0.79 in 9M-23 from SAR 0.22 a year earlier, according to the initial income statements.

Revenues stood at SAR 1.10 billion in the January-September 2023 period, up 54.11% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 717 million.

Financials for Q3-23

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, SISCO registered 64.58% higher net profits after Zakat and tax at SAR 23.70 million, compared to SAR 14.40 million in Q3-22.

The revenues climbed by 28.01% to SAR 334.10 million in the three-month period that ended on 30 September 2023 from SAR 261 million a year earlier.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-23 net profits rose by 11.79% from SAR 21.20 million in Q2-23, while the revenues inched down by 0.56% from SAR 336 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).