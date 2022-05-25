Cairo – Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals (Sidpec) has achieved EGP 251 million in net profit after tax during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, higher by 65.40% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 152 million.

The earnings per share increased by 38.46% to EGP 0.36 in January-March 2022 from EGP 0.26 in the year-ago period, according to the unaudited financial results on Tuesday.

Revenues soared by 61.02% to EGP 2.10 billion in Q1-22 from EGP 1.31 billion in Q1-21.

In 2021, Sidpec registered net profits of EGP 535 million, a YoY leap of 1,957.69% from EGP 26 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).