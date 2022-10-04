Riyadh: At the end of The 1st Nine months 2022 Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) closed at 11,405.32 points, decreased by 90.44 points 0.79% over the close of the previous year. Highest close level for the index during the period was 13,820.35 points on 08/05/2022.



Total equity market capitalization at the end of the 1st Nine Months 2022 reached SAR 10,832.85 billion (US$ 2,888.76 billion), increasing by 7.56% over the close of the previous year.



According to the Saudi Exchange Performance Report for First Nine Months 2022, the total value of shares traded for The 1st Nine Months reached SAR 1,400.88 billion (US$ 373.57 billion), decreasing by 21.57% over the previous year.



The total number of volume traded reached 35.35 billion shares during The 1st Nine Months 2022 compared to 55.93 billion shares traded during the 1st Nine Months 2021, a decrease of 36.80%.



The total number of transactions executed during The 1st Nine Months 2022 reached 67.85 million compared to 70.86 million trades for the 1st Nine Months 2021, a decrease of 4.25%.