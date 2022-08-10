Cairo - The net earnings of Societe Arabe Internationale De Banque (SAIB) totalled $16 million in the first half (H1) of 2022, up 79% when compared to $8.95 million in the corresponding period in 2021.

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to $1.02 in H1-22, compared to $0.57 in H1-21, according to a bourse statement on Tuesday.

Interest income for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022 fell by 7% during H1-22 to $184.68 million, compared to $197.79 million in H1-21.

It is worth noting that in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, SAIB reported a 46% yearly increase in net profits to $7.67 million from $5.25 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).