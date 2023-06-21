Riyadh – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) greenlighted the requests of four companies to trade their shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

Dar Almarkabah for Renting Cars and Lana Medical Company plan to list 20% of their share capital, each.

In this regard, Lana Medical aims to float 720,000 shares, while Dar Almarkabah intends to offer 500,000 shares.

Meanwhile, Tejoury Company and United Mining Industries Company will trade 1.81 million shares ( 25.97% of the share capital) and 1.75 million shares (12.50% of the share capital), respectively.

It is worth highlighting that the four approvals were issued on 20 June 2023, according to bourse disclosures.

Earlier this month, the Saudi regulatory authority recently passed the Nomu listing of four companies.

