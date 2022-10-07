Riyadh – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) greenlighted Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Company’s request to decrease its capital to SAR 140 million from SAR 400 million, according to a bourse filing.

The new capital will be distributed over 14 million shares, lower by 26 million than 40 million shares prior to the cut.

In a separate bourse disclosure, the CMA approved to increase Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Company's capital through a rights issue worth SAR 350 million.

Last September, Al Sagr Cooperative submitted the 65% capital reduction request to the CMA.

In February 2022, Tihama obtained a regulatory nod from the CMA to reduce its capital by SAR 125 million to SAR 50 million from SAR 175 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).