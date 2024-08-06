Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) has approved Walaa Cooperative Insurance Company’s request for a SAR 467.5 million ($124.6 million) rights issue.

The prospectus for the new offering will be made available to the public “at a later time”, the market regulator said in a statement on Monday.

The company’s board of directors had recommended increasing the company’s capital through a rights issue. A total of 42.5 million ordinary shares will be offered at SAR 11 per share.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

Seban.scaria@lseg.com