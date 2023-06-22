Riyadh – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has passed the requests of four companies to trade their shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

Riyadh Steel Company, Intelligent Oud Company for Trading, and Munawla Cargo Company will trade 20% of their shares.

Riyadh Steel will trade 1 million shares, while Intelligent Oud and Munawla Cargo will trade 325,000 shares and 200,000 shares, respectively.

Meanwhile, Al Dyar Al Arabia for Real Estate Development Company plans to offer 2.25 million shares on Nomu, equivalent to 10% of its share capital.

The CMA also greenlighted the initial public offerings (IPOs) of Ades Holding Company and SAL Saudi Logistics Company. Each one of the two firms intends to trade 30% of their shares on Tadawul.

In this regard, Ades Holding and SAL Saudi Logistics will float 338.71 million shares and 24 million shares, respectively.

