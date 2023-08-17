Riyadh – Zamil Industrial Investment Company registered an annual increase of 144.59% in net loss after Zakat and tax to SAR 197.90 million during the first half (H1) of 2023 when compared with SAR 80.91 million.

The loss per share widened to SAR 3.30 during January-June 2023 from SAR 1.35 in the corresponding six months (6M) last year, according to the interim financial results.

The company generated revenues worth SAR 2.16 billion in H1-23, signalling a 16.76% year-on-year (YoY) growth from SAR 1.85 billion.

Income Statement for Q2-23

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, Zamil Industrial posted a 534.96% increase in net loss to SAR 184.09 million from SAR 28.99 million in Q2-22.

The revenues soared by 17.58% YoY to SAR 1.12 billion during April-June 2023 from SAR 957.20 million.

On a quarterly basis, the net losses in Q2-23 deepened by 1,232.86% compared with SAR 13.81 million in Q1-23, while the revenues rose by 8.30% from SAR 1.03 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).