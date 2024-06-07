Riyadh – Ahmed Saleh Al Sultan resigned from his position as the CEO of Thob Al Aseel Company on 5 June 2024, which is set to become effective on 13 June.

Abdulrahman Saeed Al Maleh took over the role as the company’s new CEO, according to a bourse filing.

Al Maleh will assume his new role on 14 June. He has served as the Sales Director at Thobe Al Aseel since September 2018.

The new official has more than 25 years of experience in various multinational and local companies in the fields of sales and marketing.

Last March, the Saudi company paid SAR 40 million as cash dividends for the second half (H2) of 2023.

