RIYADH — The Saudi Stock Exchange benchmark index Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) rose 27 points (0.22 percent) to end its session on Tuesday, reaching 12,253 points. The rise came after two sessions of decline to show the market's cohesion at the support level of 12,240 points.



Total turnover reached about SR 6.4 billion. The main index rose nearly 550 points (4.7 percent) by the end of the third quarter of 2024.



Trading values ​​fell 26 percent to SR6.4 billion, with most of them going to small companies, while the least in medium companiesand recorded a better performance in its index, up 0.6 percent. The stocks of Saudi Aramco and Al-Rajhi Bank rose by less than one percent to SR27.20 and SR87.40 respectively.



Al-Baha was the top gainer, rising by 9 percent to SR0.24, with about 320 million shares traded. The company’s shareholders approved the purchase of a 13.04 percent stake in its subsidiary Elegant Centers.



The shares of Tadawul Group, NCLE, ADES, Arab Sea, Zoujaj and Anaam Holding increased between 3 percent and 5 percent.



Six sectors recorded a decline while the rest rose, with financial services at the top of the rising sectors by 2.5 percent, while public utilities led the declining sectors by 1.5 percent, and the least traded was "basic materials" with a value of SR1.1 billion.

