The All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) rose by 144.58 points (1.23%) at the end of Monday, closing the session at 11,913.62 points.

A total of 699.12 million shares were traded at a turnover worth SAR 7.02 billion.

Al Majed Oud Company headed the risers with 30%, whereas Retal Urban Development Company led the fallers with 4.23%.

Al Baha Investment and Development Company was the most active stock on which 203.17 million shares were exchanged, while Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) acquired the biggest turnover of SAR 646.62 million.

On the other hand, the Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) declined by 6.79 points (0.03%) to close at 24,649.17 points.

Riyadh Steel Company was the top faller with 12.69%, whereas Naas Petrol Factory Company led the risers with 9.57%.

