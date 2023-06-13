Riyadh – The Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) announced that Tam Development will commence the listing and trading of its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) on Wednesday, 14 June 2023.

Under the symbol 9570, the digital solutions consultancy firm will trade 585,600 shares, equivalent to 16% of its share capital, according to a bourse disclosure.

Tadawul pointed out that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) passed Tam Development’s Nomu listing last January, which aligned with the company’s growth plans to expand its footprint in the Arab world.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).