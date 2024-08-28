The main All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) declined by 0.53% and closed Wednesday’s trading session lower at 12,117.15 points.

The trading value reached SAR 6.85 billion through the exchange of 248.07 million shares.

Red Sea International Company advanced the gainers with 9.90%, while Jabal Omar Development Company headed the decliners with 3.54%.

Besides being the most active stock with 15.56 million shares exchanged, Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco)recorded the highest turnover valued at SAR 431.84 million.

Likewise, the Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) went down by 0.64% to 26,221.39 points.

Mohammed Hadi Al Rasheed and Partners Company topped the risers with 12.52%, while Naas Petrol Factory Company led the fallers with 26.53%.

