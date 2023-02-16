Arabian Internet and Communication Services Company (solutions) reported 26.53% higher net profits after Zakat and tax at SAR 1.05 billion in 2022, versus SAR 833 million in 2021.

Revenues stood at SAR 8.80 billion in the January-December 2022 period, a 22.16% year-on-year (YoY) hike from SAR 7.20 billion, according to the annual consolidated financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) jumped to SAR 8.86 last year from SAR 6.96 in 2021.

Dividends

The board of solutions recommended on 15 February 2023 the distribution of SAR 594.90 million as cash dividends over 118.97 million eligible shares for 2022.

The Tadawul-listed firm would disburse SAR 5 per share, representing 50% of the share nominal value.

Meanwhile, the distribution date for the dividends will be unveiled at a later time.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2022, the net profits after Zakat and tax of solutions amounted to SAR 856 million, higher by 19.22% YoY than SAR 718 million.

