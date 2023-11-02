Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SIIG) witnessed 82.40% lower net profits after Zakat and tax at SAR 101 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, versus SAR 574 million in 9M-22.

Earnings per share (EPS) plummeted to SAR 0.13 in 9M-23 from SAR 0.88 in the January-September 2022 period, according to the interim financial results.

Income Statements for Q3-23

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, SIIG achieved net profits after Zakat and tax amounting to SAR 222 million, marking a 303.64% YoY hike from SAR 55 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-23 profits widened by 85% from the SAR 120 million generated in Q2-23.

During the first half (H1) of 2023, the Tadawul-listed company shifted to net losses after Zakat and tax valued at SAR 121 million, against net profits worth SAR 519 million in H1-22.

Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).