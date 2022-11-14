Riyadh - Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Company will start listing and trading its shares on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Wednesday, 16 November.

Tadawul pointed out that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively, according to a recent bourse disclosure.

The fluctuation limits will be applied during the first three days of the listing, until 18 November.

Starting from the fourth trading day onwards, the daily price fluctuation limits will revert to +/- 10%, while the static price fluctuation limits will no longer apply.

Under the symbol 7204, Perfect Presentation will float 30% of its share capital, equivalent to 4.50 million shares.Last September, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) passed the company’s IPO to trade on Tadawul.

