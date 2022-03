RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Industrialization Co. swung into profit by the end of 2021, recording over SR1.3 billion ($346 million).

The bank reported a net loss of SR446 million during the same period in 2020, according to a bourse filing.

The firm attributed its performance to the increase in average selling prices of all products.

