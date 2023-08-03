The net profits after Zakat and tax of Nahdi Medical Company edged up by 0.65% to SAR 509.30 million in the first half (H1) of 2023 from SAR 506 million in H1-22.

The Saudi firm posted revenues worth SAR 4.33 billion in January-June 2023, higher by 0.41% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 4.31 billion, according to the initial financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 3.92 during the first six months (6M) of 2023, an annual rise from SAR 3.89.

Income Statements for Q2-23

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, Nahdi Medical generated a 1.30% YoY drop in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 265 million, compared to SAR 268.50 million.

Revenues hit SAR 2.231 billion in the April-June 2023 period, down 0.36% from SAR 2.239 billion in Q2-22.

On a quarterly basis, the profits in Q2-23 climbed by 8.47% from SAR 244.30 million as of 31 March 2023, while the revenues grew by 6.01% from SAR 2.10 billion.

Dividends for H1-23

The board members approved cash dividends worth SAR 325 million, equivalent to 25% of the company’s capital, for H1-23.

The listed firm will disburse a dividend of SAR 2.50 per share for 130 million eligible shares.

Eligibility and payment dates for the dividends will be 10 and 24 August 2023, respectively.

Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).