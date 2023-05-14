Riyadh: Mouwasat Medical Services Company achieved an annual increase of 10.92% to SAR 166.61 million in net profit after Zakat and tax during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, compared with SAR 150.21 million.

The earnings per share rose to SAR 1.67 at the end of Q1-23 from SAR 1.50 in the same three months (3M) in 2022, according to the income results.

Mouwasat recorded revenue worth SAR 664.22 million during January-March 2023, a year-on-year (YoY) surge of 17.15% from SAR 566.97 million.

On a quarterly basis, the net profits in Q1-23 were 7.31% lower than SAR 179.75 million in Q4-22, while the revenues went up by 0.62% from SAR 660.14 million.

In 2022, the listed company registered net profits of SAR 599 million, which marked a 3.63% annual rise from SAR 578 million.

