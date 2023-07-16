The net profits after Zakat and tax of Jarir Marketing Company (Jarir Bookstores) hit SAR 403.50 million in the first half (H1) of 2023, down 5.83% from SAR 428.50 million in H1-22.

Jarir posted revenues amounting to SAR 5.15 billion in H1-23, marking a 19.92% year-on-year (YoY) growth from SAR 4.29 billion, according to estimated income statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) reached EGP 0.34 during the first six months (6M) of 2023, compared to EGP 0.36 in the year-ago period.

Financial Results for Q2-23

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, the Saudi firm achieved net profits after Zakat and tax valued at SAR 155.80 million, an annual drop of 12.08% from SAR 177.20 million.

The revenues stood at SAR 2.43 billion in April-June 2023, higher by 21.15% YoY than SAR 2.01 billion.

On a quarterly basis, the Q2-23 net profits plummeted by 37.13% from SAR 247.80 million in Q1-23, while the revenues shrank by 10.37% from SAR 2.71 billion.

During the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2023, Jarir witnessed 1.39% lower net profits after Zakat and tax at SAR 247.80 million, compared to SAR 251.30 million in Q1-22.

