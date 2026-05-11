Most Gulf bourses ended lower on Sunday as fresh ​drone attacks and ⁠uncertainty over Iran peace talks weighed on investor ‌sentiment, overshadowing relief over the first Qatari LNG tanker crossing ​the Strait of Hormuz since the war began.

The crossing came after ​nearly 48 hours ​of relative calm, though Kuwait reported hostile drones in its airspace and the UAE cited fresh ⁠attacks from Iran after weeks of relative quiet under a U.S.-announced ceasefire.

In Qatar, the index dropped 0.5%, with the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank losing 1.5%. Kuwait's ​shares retreated ‌0.5% and ⁠Bahrain was down ⁠0.4%.

However, Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.8%, with Al Rajhi Bank ​rising 1.7%. Oil major Saudi Aramco ‌rose 0.8%, after reporting a 25% ⁠rise in first-quarter profit, as its East-West pipeline ran at full capacity to offset disruptions from U.S.-Iran tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index advanced 1.9%, as most of its constituents were in positive territory including Commercial International Bank , which was up 1.3%.

Egypt will receive an additional $300 million ‌from the World Bank to help address fallout ⁠from the Iran war, the lender's Egypt, ​Yemen and Djibouti director, Stephane Guimbert, said on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia rose 0.8% to 11,115 Qatar fell 0.5% to 10,664 Egypt advanced 1.9% to ​54,629 Bahrain dropped ‌0.4% to 1,934 Oman eased 0.2% to 8,331 Kuwait declined 0.5% ⁠to 9,381

(Reporting by ​Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Ros Russell)