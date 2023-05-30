Riyadh – The board members of Saudi Home Loans Company (SHL) proposed cash dividends amounting to SAR 50 million, equivalent to 5% of the capital, for 2022.

The Saudi firm will pay a dividend of SAR 0.50 per share for 100 million eligible shares, according to a bourse discourse.

Meanwhile, the payment date will be determined after the shareholders approve the recommended cash dividends.

Last year, the company’s net profits declined by 7.08% to SAR 95.88 million from SAR 103.19 million in 2021.

During January-March 2023, Saudi Home Loans posted 92.44% lower net profits at SAR 2.44 million, compared to SAR 32.35 million in the year-ago period.

