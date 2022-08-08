Riyadh – Middle East Healthcare Company (Saudi German Hospital) reported net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 30.92 million in the first half (H1) of 2022, an annual leap of 45.57% from SAR 21.24 million.

The revenues stood at SAR 1.02 billion in January-June 2022, higher by 16.74% than SAR 874.94 million in H1-21, according to the initial financial results on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 0.34 in H1-22, versus SAR 0.23 in H1-21.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the company’s net profits after Zakat and tax soared by 14.11% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 10.43 million from SAR 9.14 million. The Q2-22 revenues went up by 11.28% YoY to SAR 508.09 million from SAR 456.57 million.

During the first three months (3M) of 2022, Saudi German Hospital generated SAR 20.49 million in net profit after Zakat and tax, a hike of 69.33% from SAR 12.10 million in the year-ago period.

