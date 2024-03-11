Riyadh – National Gas and Industrialization Company (GASCO) recorded a 6.17% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to SAR 227.30 million in 2023 from SAR 214.10 million.

The company’s revenues grew 18.16% YoY to SAR 2.45 billion last year from SAR 2.08 billion, according to the annual financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) reached SAR 3.03 in 2023, up from SAR 2.85 in 2022.

GASCO’s net profit grew by 15.87% YoY to SAR 184.70 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2023 from SAR 159.40 million.

