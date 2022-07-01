Riyadh – The board of the Saudi Fisheries Company has approved on 29 June 2022 of the resignation of its CEO, Walid bin Hamad bin Sulaiman Al Buthi from his position due to personal reasons.

The resignation of Al Buthi will be effective as of Friday, 1 July 2022, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

The board also greenlighted the appointment of Awwad Farouk Aldasouqi, the CFO of the firm, as an acting CEO of the company until further notice.

It is worth noting that Saudi Fisheries logged net losses after Zakat and tax worth SAR 34.18 million in 2021, compared to SAR 40.65 million in 2020.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).