Riyadh – Fad International Company intends to list 240,000 ordinary shares, accounting for 20% of its total shares, on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

Yaqeen Capital Company, the financial advisor and lead manager for the potential transaction, pointed out that the offering period will take place during 1-7 November 2023.

Meanwhile, the price of the final offering will be determined after the book-building period, according to a bourse filing.

Tadawul passed Fad International’s request to trade on Nomu on 24 November 2022, while the Capital Market Authority (CMA) granted its approval in June 2023.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

