Riyadh – The net profits after Zakat and tax of Elm Company amounted to SAR 322 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, higher by 28.80% than SAR 250 million in Q1-22.

Revenues hit SAR 1.28 billion as of 31 March 2023, up 17.95% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 1.09 billion, according to consolidated financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 4.15 during the first three months (3M) of 2023, versus SAR 3.17 in the year-ago period.

On a quarterly basis, the Q1-23 net profits after Zakat and tax hiked by 51.89% from SAR 212 million in Q4-22, while the revenues declined by 1.53% from SAR 1.30 billion.

Last year, the Saudi company posted 64.02% higher net profits after Zakat and tax at SAR 930 million, compared to SAR 567 million in the January-December 2022 period.

