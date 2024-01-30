Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance (SEIG) posted a 41.1% year-on-year increase in net profits after tax for 2023, according to the company’s financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on January 30th.

Net profits rose to EGP 28.445 million in 2023 from EGP 20.154 million in 2022.

Meanwhile, operating revenues grew to EGP 38.339 million from EGP 27.415 million.

The company’s board has proposed distributing EGP 1.50 per share in cash dividends to shareholders for 2023.

Saudi Egyptian Investment is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that is engaged in undertaking investment activities in different business sectors, as well as providing different financial services. The Company owns several investment stakes in different companies, funds, and portfolios.

