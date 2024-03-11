Riyadh – The board of directors of Eastern Province Cement Company has approved the distribution of SAR 86 million, or SAR per share, in cash dividends for the second half (H2) of 2023.

The eligibility date is 17 March 2024 and the distribution date is 4 April, according to a bourse filing.

Eastern Province Cement logged a 38.46% year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to SAR 198 million in 2023 from SAR 143 million.

