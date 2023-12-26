Riyadh: The board of Dallah Healthcare Company approved cash dividends standing at SAR 48.84 million, representing 5% of the capital, for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023.

The listed firm will pay a dividend of SAR 0.50 per share for 97.68 million eligible shareholders, according to a bourse disclosure.

Eligibility and distribution dates of the announced cash dividends will be 16 and 30 January 2024, respectively.

In this regard, the total cash dividend distributions during 2023 amount to SAR 2 per share, which is equivalent to 20% of the share nominal value.

The board members greenlighted the Q4-23 dividends during their meeting on 25 December 2023.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2023, Dallah Healthcare generated net profits after Zakat and tax valued at SAR 246.47 million, an annual growth of 25.74% from SAR 196.02 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).