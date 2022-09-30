Riyadh – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has approved the initial public offering (IPO) of Al Saif Stores for Development and Investment Company.

The firm plans to list 10.50 million shares, representing 30% of its share capital, on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), according to a recent bourse filing.

The CMA also passed Meshkati Trading Company’s request to trade its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of Tadawul.

Meshkati Trading intends to offer 900,000 shares, accounting for 25% of its share capital.

