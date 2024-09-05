The Capital Market Authority (CMA) passed the request of Arabica Star Company to float its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

Arabica Star plans to list 275,000 shares, representing 20% of its share capital, according to a bourse disclosure.

Tamkeen Human Resource Company also obtained the regulatory nod for its initial public offering (IPO) to trade 7.95 million shares, equivalent to 30% of its share capital, on Tadawul.

The CMA greenlighted the two offerings on 4 September 2024.

